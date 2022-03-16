Eastbourne airshow organisers rally to ‘Save Airbourne’

The event will take place on Monday, March 28, at the Welcome Building in the Devonshire Quarter from 4pm–7pm.

Airbourne fans and local businesses can pledge their support and find out more at the event.

A VisitEastbourne spokesperson said, “With costs of around £400,000 this year, Airbourne must generate enough income and donations to keep the show flying high if it is to continue another year, or [it] face[s] being grounded for good in 2023.

“Attendees at the event will be able to hear from the flying display director and airshow commentator via video about plans for Airbourne 2022, as well as meeting the team behind the event for a chance to discuss promotion opportunities at the show, or book tickets for exclusive packages.”

The spokesperson said Aimee Air Bear will also be in attendance to launch the new ‘Air Bear Club’ at this year’s show, as well as meeting and greeting guests throughout the evening.

Key Airbourne partners will also be in attendance to discuss how they will be supporting this year’s show.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead cabinet member for tourism and culture Margaret Bannister said, “This is the perfect opportunity for Airbourne supporters to meet the team, hear about plans for 2022 and find out how they can help secure the future of the show.

“Without enough financial support from the visitors, residents and businesses who enjoy this free show, this really will be its last year.

“Please do dig deep and help us to keep Airbourne running.”

Businesses can choose from a range of sponsorship and advertising opportunities starting at £100.

The spokesperson said banner placements, trade space, big screen adverts, corporate hospitality and title sponsorships are all available.

Airbourne fans can also enjoy limited edition items or a VIP experience at this year’s event.

The spokesperson said, “New packages on sale include grandstand seating with toilet facilities for ticket holders and Air Bear Club membership with a pre-bookable Air Bear meet and greet experience.

“Supporters’ club membership features limited edition airshow merchandise, available exclusively to members only, with added benefits for premium members including access to VIP toilets.”

Fans can also set up a monthly donation and see their name listed on the website as an Airbourne ambassador.

The free show will return from August 18–21.

To book seating, memberships, hospitality, trade, sponsorship, advertising or to donate, visit EastbourneAirshow.com.