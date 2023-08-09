BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Eastbourne and Bexhill MPs join Pevensey Explorer Summer Special Bus Service

Caroline Ansell, MP for Eastbourne and Huw Merriman, MP for the Bexhill and Battle constituency recently joined a special heritage bus service.
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Aug 2023, 08:05 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 08:06 BST

The Pevensey Explorer 197 bus service offers an exciting day out for local residents and tourists alike connecting Eastbourne town with Pevensey village stopping at local attractions and venues along the route.

The Bexhill and Battle MP said: “It was great fun to join this open top bus service with my MP neighbour and colleague Caroline Ansell. It’s a real tourism attraction for the town and local villages offering the opportunity to explore the beautiful village of Pevensey with its many significant and historic attractions as well as stopping off at the equally lovely villages of Stone Cross, Westham and Pevensey Bay and Eastbourne town.

The Eastbourne MP said: "Sitting alongside friend and neighbour Huw Merriman MP I saw beautiful Eastbourne from a whole new vantage point – atop one of Seven Sisters Bus & Coach's classic vintage vehicles, the new scenic loop route, brought us into town from Pevensey Castle and to our Pier. Travelling along the seafront with my new aerial view, I had a new appreciation of all the seafront offers and its untapped potential. This new service is a wonderful addition to our tourism offering for visitors and locals alike"

Jayne Howard of Pevensey Parish Council added: “Pevensey Parish Council are pleased to support the Pevensey Explorer service which offers an opportunity for tourists and residents alike to travel between the two resorts of Eastbourne and Pevensey and enjoy all they have to offer, including Stone Cross Windmill, The Mint House, Pevensey Gaol and Pevensey Castle”.

Related topics:BexhillCaroline AnsellMPsBattlePevensey
Follow us