Eastbourne and Bexhill MPs join Pevensey Explorer Summer Special Bus Service

The Pevensey Explorer 197 bus service offers an exciting day out for local residents and tourists alike connecting Eastbourne town with Pevensey village stopping at local attractions and venues along the route.

The Bexhill and Battle MP said: “It was great fun to join this open top bus service with my MP neighbour and colleague Caroline Ansell. It’s a real tourism attraction for the town and local villages offering the opportunity to explore the beautiful village of Pevensey with its many significant and historic attractions as well as stopping off at the equally lovely villages of Stone Cross, Westham and Pevensey Bay and Eastbourne town.

The Eastbourne MP said: "Sitting alongside friend and neighbour Huw Merriman MP I saw beautiful Eastbourne from a whole new vantage point – atop one of Seven Sisters Bus & Coach's classic vintage vehicles, the new scenic loop route, brought us into town from Pevensey Castle and to our Pier. Travelling along the seafront with my new aerial view, I had a new appreciation of all the seafront offers and its untapped potential. This new service is a wonderful addition to our tourism offering for visitors and locals alike"