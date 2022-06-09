Eastbourne and Hailsham company tackles loneliness and isolation with new community cafe

Home Instead Eastbourne and Hailsham is launching its Willingdon Community Café.

This will add to other community cafes which are run in partnership with the Wealden Dementia Action Alliance.

The cafes provide a safe environment for older people to get together and enjoy some entertainment and activities, as well as each other's company.

Attendees of Home Instead’s Polegate Community Café (photo from Home Instead)

The Polegate Memory Café, which going forward will now be known as Polegate Community Café, was first launched in June 2017, and the Hailsham Community Café was launched in November 2019.

The new Willingdon Community Café launches on Thursday June 23 between 2-4pm at Trinity Church, Coppice Avenue, Willingdon. This will continue to run on the fourth Thursday of every month and is supported by Haine & Son Funeral Directors.

Ian Cottrell owns Home Instead Eastbourne and Hailsham with his wife Soraya. He said, “Our Care Professionals provide companionship and support in the comfort of our client’s homes, as well as encouraging older people to engage and be part of the community, because we know how important this is.

“We’ve had great success with our Polegate Memory Café and Hailsham Community Café, with hundreds turning up over the years. Now it’s time to spread the word to others in the local area so that more people can join us and enjoy the fun.”

For more details, call the team on 01323 376634 or visit the Home Instead Eastbourne and Hailsham’s Facebook page.