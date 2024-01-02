Eastbourne and Hailsham residents honoured in 2024 New Year's Honour's list

A resident from Eastbourne and another from Hailsham have been honoured in the 2024 New Year’s Honours List.

The King’s New Year Honours List includes recipients who have made exceptional contributions to their local communities and the country as a whole.

This year, two people in Eastbourne and Hailsham out of a total of 192 in the South East received honours.

Samuel Robert John Cousley from Eastbourne who is the Head of Seafarers for the Department for Transport was awarded an MBE for his services to Seafarers.

Geraldine Constable (centre) from Hailsham was awarded a BEM for services to the community in Hailsham and Eastbourne.

