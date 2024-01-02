Eastbourne and Hailsham residents honoured in 2024 New Year's Honour's list
The King’s New Year Honours List includes recipients who have made exceptional contributions to their local communities and the country as a whole.
This year, two people in Eastbourne and Hailsham out of a total of 192 in the South East received honours.
Samuel Robert John Cousley from Eastbourne who is the Head of Seafarers for the Department for Transport was awarded an MBE for his services to Seafarers.
Geraldine Constable from Hailsham was awarded a BEM for services to the community in Hailsham and Eastbourne.
Since their establishment in 1970, Hailsham Lions Club members have worked on a variety of fundraising projects and events in the local community, donating all proceeds to local good causes. The group was chartered in September 1970 with the principal aim to help less fortunate people locally and regionally.