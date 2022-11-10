Eastbourne and Seaford volunteer group make hundreds of Christmas gifts

-

Since April, 40 volunteers for East Sussex Charity Boost for Worthy Causes, ranging from the ages of 10-80, have been making/collecting/buying gifts to bring some festive cheer to those who really need it. So far the group has produced:

- 460 gifts for children have been bought/made to go to the Trussell Trust

- 10 sacks full of chocolate and clothing for Brighton homeless charity Off The Fence

-

Advertisement Hide Ad

- 20 bags of items and food for St James’ Trust

- Nine hampers for the animal charity the Kit Wilson Trust

- 96 gifts for a women’s refuge called Stopover

- 16 bags for refugee charity Eastbourne Networx

Advertisement Hide Ad

-

One of the group admins Carole Pink said: “It’s quite amazing really to see what has been achieved. We will start delivering things at the end of this month. Our gratitude goes to Eastbourne Shed for donations of wool, Brewers for donations of wallpaper to cover boxes with, and Morrisons for donations of wrapping tissue, plus residents of Eastbourne and Seaford for donations of wool.

"At the moment it’s full on, the moment we wake we are decorating boxes and collecting from other members etc. This is probably the largest collection we’ve done in one go, it’s been pretty manic.”