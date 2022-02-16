Eastbourne and Seaford volunteers replace ornaments stolen from teenager’s grave

East Sussex Charity Boost started back in September 2020 and stemmed from a group of 1,000 people making scrubs for NHS staff through the early stages of the pandemic.

Once this need for scrubs was met the group was created to help not-for-profit East Sussex charities through knitting, sewing, and donating items.

When the group saw a teenager’s grave has been targeted by thieves, members felt they had to help.

Yasmin with Ameretto. SUS-220215-092119001

Carole Pink, one of the administrators for the group, said, “They firstly saw the heartbreaking story of an ornamental cat being stolen from a teenager’s grave in Eastbourne and we felt strongly that we needed to try to correct the wrong doing.”

Carole said the group came together to create a replica of Yasmin’s cat, a personalised grave vase and plaque, and a bouquet of flowers.

Carole was the one to drop off the gifts to Yasmin’s parents.

She said, “Such a lovely, brave and gracious couple. It really was a privilege to have met them, and I hope in some small way we have helped to put a smile on their faces, as they put a smile on ours with their appreciation.”

The donations from East Sussex Charity Boost SUS-220215-092652001

Angela Price, Yasmin’s mum, said, “We are so grateful and overwhelmed by their kind donations, absolutely blown away by the beautiful meaningful gifts.

“The hand-painted sleeping Ameretto cat is absolutely beautiful and will take pride of place once Yassi’s headstone and edging is installed.

“There are some truly kind and wonderful people out there it restores our faith in the kindness of others.”