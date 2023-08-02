Eastbourne and Wealden Cuckoo Trail barrier improvement project completed

A transformative project to improve accessibility along the Cuckoo Trail has been completed.

Twenty-nine barriers along the Cuckoo Trail - National Cycle Network Route 21 – have been redesigned between Polegate and Heathfield by walking and cycling charity Sustrans.

Additionally, approximately 296 square metres of the path was resurfaced at Hellingly, further promoting route access, comfort, and accessibility for the thousands of homes and users in the area.

The total cost for the project was £31,392 and was carried out in partnership with Wealden District Council.

Disabled access is improved on the Cuckoo Trail (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Sustrans is leading an England-wide programme, supported by the Department for Transport, to enhance the National Cycle Network and achieve its Paths for Everyone vision.

The charity is delivering transformative projects across England to make walking, wheeling and cycling safer and more accessible for everyone.

Considering the popularity of the Cuckoo Trail and its value as a local asset, these works take a step further to creating a network that is accessible for everyone, while encouraging active travel, and allowing everyone to enjoy the benefits of being outdoors.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, part of the Alliance for Wealden, Liberal Democrat councillor for Uckfield East and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management, said, “I

was pleased to see the improvements undertaken to the Cuckoo Trail access points as part of ongoing works to improve accessibility for residents not only using powered

mobility scooters, but also wheelchair users and cyclists.

“It is important to the new Alliance for Wealden council that we improve access to all the councils and open spaces and buildings to ensure no one is disadvantaged.

“Access to the countryside via the Cuckoo Trail is an important component in maintaining everyone’s wellbeing.”

Sarah Leeming, director for the south of England at Sustrans, said “With the restrictive barriers gone, so many more people can access, feel welcome on, and enjoy this brilliant traffic-free space on National Cycle Network Route 21.

“This will help more people to choose walking, wheeling or cycling for those everyday journeys that previously would have been in a car. Opting to travel under our own steam

helps mental, physical and environmental health along the way too.