A proud dad is looking forward to this Sunday's Brighton Marathon running in memory of his young daughter who died in her sleep last October aged just three.

Matt Vince, 31, a construction worker, will be running his first Marathon - and he has already smashed his £15,000 fundraising target.

He is raising money for Sussex children’s charity Chailey Heritage Foundation, where daughter Luna-Rose Vince attended. Luna-Rose was born in 2019 with a rare genetic condition. She had Global Development Delay, which meant she was immobile, non-verbal and had frequent epilepsy seizures.

All the money raised will go to Aquamovers - a group providing expert therapy and socialising for severely disabled children between the age of 1 and 5 years old, at mChailey Heritage Foundation. Luna-Rose and mum Sam were regular attendees at the sessions.

Matt with partner Sam and daughter Luna-Rose

Matt lives in Bodle Street, Hailsham and trains at FFH Gym in Station Road, Hailsham. He will be running with three colleagues. Matt said: "I can't wait. I know it is going to be tough but I will be driven on by such fond memories of our wonderful daughter. The support we have received so far through the JustGiving page has been amazing. Please donate if you can. We know how much Aquamovers means to children and the families who attend the group.

To sponsor Matt, go to Matthew Vince is fundraising for Chailey Heritage Foundation (justgiving.com) Find out more about Aquamovers at www.chf.org.uk/aquamovers.html.

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities. Their mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.

