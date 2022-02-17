Eastbourne Asda worker praised for act of kindness

Katie Legg, a service host at Asda, helped the customer who is in her 70s after she started feeling faint. Katie stepped in to get all of the lady’s remaining groceries before driving her home.

Store manager Tracy Wilson, said, “The lady was concerned as she had no milk or bread for the next few days and her son was coming to visit so Katie carried on with her shopping.

“I assisted her at the checkouts and, through chatting with her, found out that she had to walk home. On hearing this and without hesitation Katie offered to drive her home.

“When the lady was starting to feel a bit better Katie took her home and waited outside until she’d let herself. She was so grateful for Katie’s help.

“Katie’s kindness came so naturally and I hope if I one of my parents felt ill whilst out shopping they would a colleague like Katie looking after them.”