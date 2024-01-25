Eastbourne author's debut thriller novel inspired by 25 years in anti-terrorism

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fred Titchener's debut fiction novel ‘Entangled in Terror’ is described as a ‘fast-moving drama full of political intrigue’.

The story follows Abu Salem, the leader of a terrorist group intent on disrupting peace in Palestine, and Rory, a boy from Northern Ireland who has grown up in a pro-Republican household actively engaged in terrorism, making him ‘a perfect subject for exploitation’.

The book, written during the pandemic, draws on Fred’s experiences of more than 25 years spent involved in counter terrorism for the Metropolitan Police.

Fred Titchener.

“During this time I saw death and destruction on a massive scale,” Fred said.

"I witnessed my friends and colleagues dying as a result of acts of terrorism and consequently felt a strong moral duty to do my best to interrupt the violence.

"This book is a plea for governments and all good people to seek out peaceful solutions to problems, listen to other’s points of view and be

willing to compromise and act with compassion.”

Fred served in the Royal Navy and then in the Metropolitan Police. He was awarded the British Empire Medal for service to counter terrorism and has an honours degree in Science and Technology.

Fred added: “The story carries a message in the form of a warning – don’t get involved in violence and look to see who is attempting to draw you

into its deadly downhill spiral.”