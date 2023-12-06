The full programme at the Bandstand in Eastbourne for 2024 has been announced, with Taylor Swift and Harry Styles tribute acts among the performers appearing for the first time.

The iconic seafront landmark will welcome a packed programme of tributes on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, with tickets on sale now.

Twenty new tribute acts will take to the stage including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, U2, Tina Turner, Depeche Mode, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Police & Sting, Blondie, Celine Dion and The Carpenters.

With more than 140 concerts across the season, next year will also see the return of the 1812 Proms & Firework Nights on Wednesday evenings from May 1 to September 25, and Traditional Sunday Afternoon concerts from May 5 to September 29.

Kids Disco Party Nights will return on Tuesdays from July 23 to August 27 with DJ Oli and DJ Jay on the decks, and kids can look forward to an extra half an hour of fun as sessions increase to 90 minutes.

The party nights will also make a return during October half term with not one but two Halloween Kids Disco Party Nights on October 29 and 30.

The Central Band of the Royal British Legion is set to perform nine concerts across six days from August 4 to 9, covering a range of genres from traditional to modern day.

During the week of Airbourne, the Bandstand will host tribute shows to The Rolling Stones, ABBA and Back to the 80s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility and Community Safety, said: “2024 looks to be one of the best ever seasons at our wonderful Bandstand with a packed programme of Tribute Shows and other entertainment throughout the spring, summer and autumn.

“There really is something for everyone of all ages and I am particularly excited that next year’s line-up includes some new tribute acts showcasing some great music that will get everyone up dancing.”

A What’s On Guide for 2024 is now available online and to pick up from the Seafront Office.