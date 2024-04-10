Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Friends of Eastbourne Seafront has succeeded in its campaign for the historic venue’s gates to close after bringing its concerns to Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC).

A spokesperson for the Friends said: [We] spoke to EBC councillors and officers recently about our concerns that the Bandstand gates were being left open at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This had resulted in the watering system being torn up, the stage sign being vandalised twice and broken glass being left.

Eastbourne Bandstand’s gates will now close in the evenings following concerns over vandalism. Photo: Graham Huntley

"We were concerned that if the vandalism continued the soon to be planted flowerbeds and more importantly the stage may have been vandalised and could well have affected the forthcoming season.

“It is a shame the gates have to be closed so early but we understand this is due to staffing.”

EBC said it wishes to protect the bandstand ‘wherever possible’ following its £750,000 investment to repair and reopen the seafront asset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the council said: “The decision was not an easy one, not least because of the impact it has on residents and visitors who simply want to enjoy the seafront as the evenings grow a little longer.

"However, sadly, there is a minority who are intent on mindless acts of vandalism and anti-social behaviour, that can often lead to very costly repairs. Repairs that will ultimately be borne by local taxpayers.

“While we are shutting the lower promenade access to the Bandstand in the evenings, the middle promenade remains open and our preference is, of course, to keep all access to the Bandstand open.”

Over the years, Sussex World has reported on various incidents of vandalism at the Bandstand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council added: “We will keep the situation under review, especially with the summer evenings and peak season in mind and will announce any changes to closure timings in due course.