Eastbourne Bandstand manager steps down after three decades in the role

The manager of the Eastbourne Bandstand is stepping down today (Thursday, November 30) after three decades.

Phillip Kingsland-Budd is bidding a fond farewell to the iconic entertainment venue as he steps down from his role.

When Phill took a temporary job as a Dotto Train attendant in April 1994, little did he know that his career with Eastbourne Borough Council would last 30 years, and he would be responsible for making the town’s Bandstand the busiest in the UK.

At the end of that first season onboard the seafront train, Phill applied for a post marketing the council’s outdoor attractions, and soon rose to his current position as Seafront Manager.

In this role, Phill overhauled the Bandstand’s entire yearly programme and introduced the much-loved Tribute Show season. He has been credited with helping to build the venue up year on year to a point where it now sees more than 50,000 visitors to its shows annually.

Phill also introduced the Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand group and started sending regular emails to keep audiences up to date. He said the enthusiasm and kind words in the public’s replies to those emails were always ‘a great motivation’ to both him and the Bandstand team each week.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my all my years here and am proud to have been involved in the success of the Bandstand,” Phill said.

“I have made so many friends and met an enormous amount of special people.

"Eastbourne Bandstand will always have a place in my heart as will all of you.”

He also thanked everyone for their support over the years and said he hopes that everyone will enjoy the 2024 bandstand season, the last year he has arranged the programme for.

Tickets for next year’s performances are on sale from December 1 at: www.eastbournebandstand.co.uk

