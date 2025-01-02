Plenty of people braved the wind and rain for the free, annual concert – a tradition which began back in 1935.
80-year-old Alan Lonsdale, from Chelmsford, even travels down every year for the festive concerts.
Local band The Criminal Records performed celebratory party hits with Joel White, and spectators warmed up by dancing or clutching hot drinks.
The concerts – which take place every Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day – are organised by Eastbourne Bandstand and always attract large crowds over the three days.
