Eastbourne Bandstand New Year's Day Concert - in pictures

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 11:48 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 12:10 GMT
Crowds of people flocked to Eastbourne Bandstand yesterday (January 1) for the New Year’s Day Concert.

Plenty of people braved the wind and rain for the free, annual concert – a tradition which began back in 1935.

80-year-old Alan Lonsdale, from Chelmsford, even travels down every year for the festive concerts.

Local band The Criminal Records performed celebratory party hits with Joel White, and spectators warmed up by dancing or clutching hot drinks.

The concerts – which take place every Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day – are organised by Eastbourne Bandstand and always attract large crowds over the three days.

80-year-old Alan Lonsdale, from Chelmsford, visits the bandstand every Christmas and New Year.

1. New Year's Day entertainment at Eastbourne Bandstand 2025

80-year-old Alan Lonsdale, from Chelmsford, visits the bandstand every Christmas and New Year. Photo: staff

New Year's Day entertainment at Eastbourne Bandstand 2025.

2. New Year's Day entertainment at Eastbourne Bandstand 2025

New Year's Day entertainment at Eastbourne Bandstand 2025. Photo: staff

New Year's Day entertainment at Eastbourne Bandstand 2025.

3. New Year's Day entertainment at Eastbourne Bandstand 2025

New Year's Day entertainment at Eastbourne Bandstand 2025. Photo: staff

New Year's Day entertainment at Eastbourne Bandstand 2025.

4. New Year's Day entertainment at Eastbourne Bandstand 2025

New Year's Day entertainment at Eastbourne Bandstand 2025. Photo: staff

