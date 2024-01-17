The Eastbourne Wheel will not be returning to the seafront in 2024.

The council has confirmed that the attraction will not return to the Western Lawns this summer, despite enjoying four ‘successful’ seasons previously.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism, leisure, accessibility and community safety, said: “The giant wheel was originally added as a temporary attraction during the pandemic when many events were unable to take place, with Eastbourne being first choice to host the attraction in 2020.

“As an added bonus, and as a temporary measure, the wheel ran successfully in partnership with the council for three more seasons, making the most of the post-pandemic staycation boost – just until the events industry fully bounced back.

The Big Wheel on the Western Lawns.

“As we return to the norm, the operators are understandably keen to explore brand new audiences and events and we wish them well in the future.

"We have enjoyed hosting this fabulous touring attraction and hope to welcome back this and similar attractions to our future events in the town.”

In 2022, more than 35,000 passengers enjoyed the wheel which quickly became a well-loved fixture over the summer months.

Cllr Bannister added: “We remain committed to offering an exciting array of events and entertainment on the Western Lawns and are thrilled to kick off the season with Magnificent Motor s ( May 4 – 5), followed by Beer and Cider by the Sea (May 17 – 19), 999 Emergency Services Display (June 1 – 2) and the Eastbourne International Airshow (August 15 – 18).”