Eastbourne Bike Nites return to Eastbourne for 2024 with kick off event

Eastbourne Bike Nites have returned to the town this summer with a kick off event on Wednesday, May 15.

The kick off event lasted three hours, starting at 6pm and finishing at 9pm on Terminus Road.

Eastbourne Bike Nites will be presented by Sykes Harley-Davidson and in partnership with Your Eastbourne BID.

Bike Nites will be running on the third Wednesday of the month from May to September where residents and guests can expect the usual epic night with bikes galore.

With Sykes Harley-Davidson in attendance, there'll be plenty of Harley's too, but all bikes are welcome at the events throughout the summer.

The free events feature live music, great food and over 400 roaring Harley Davidsons for both bikers and residents to enjoy.