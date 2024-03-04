Eastbourne Borough Council adopts motion to amplify youth voices
The motion, put forward at a Full Council meeting last Wednesday (February 28), is aimed at encouraging civic engagement and youth participation in civic matters.
Submitted by Councillor Jenny Williams BEM and seconded by Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council Cllr Stephen Holt, the motion sets out a commitment to amplify the perspectives of young people in decision-making processes that shape the present and future of the town, and support opportunities for positive engagement.
EBC said the motion ‘marks a pivotal moment’ in Eastbourne’s commitment to youth engagement and collaborative decision-making.
Cllr Holt said: “We were inspired by the voices of the young people and to hear the issues that were important to them. So many of them were resonant with the concerns of so many of our residents.
“It is important that we find ways to ensure that our younger generation feel part of the town and feel connected to civic engagement.”
Cllr Williams added: “It is an honour that this is my maiden motion, and highlights how important it is that we include the younger generation in our decision making and actively promote ways to listen and respond to the local issues that are important to them.
"I would like to thank the young people for their thoughtful approach, they brought considered insight into what it is like to be a young person in Eastbourne and in them I saw our leaders of tomorrow.”