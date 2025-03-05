Eastbourne Borough Council presents charity with £12,500 donation

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) has presented a donation of £12,500 to Parkinson’s UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation was made possible by the council’s involvement in the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM) scheme.

Under the ICCM scheme, metal recovered during cremation is recycled with the consent of bereaved families and the proceeds are donated to local charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funds will help Parkinson’s UK to provide bereavement support to local individuals and families affected by the progressive, incurable disease, according to EBC.

Parkinson's UK cheque presentation. Photo: contributed

Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Enterprise, Community Spaces and Planning, said: “We are proud to partner with charities like Parkinson’s UK that are doing such vital work in our community to support those facing bereavement or are engaged in life-saving efforts.

“Our participation in this scheme exemplifies the council’s dedication to both environmental responsibility and community support.”

This brings the council’s total donation to charities to more than £149,336 since it became a member of the ICCM scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkinson’s UK gives comprehensive support to people with Parkinson’s throughout their entire care journey, from diagnosis to end-of-life care, alongside help for their families, carers and loved ones. The charity’s bereavement services are particularly valued in helping families navigate the emotional, psychological, and practical challenges following the loss of a loved one.

Kirsty Berrigan, head of community fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said: "We are incredibly grateful to Eastbourne Borough Council for this generous donation. This is a fantastic example of how communities can come together to make a real difference.

"Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK.

"It has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

"Thanks to initiatives like the metal recycling scheme and the support we've received from the council, we can continue our work to ensure no one faces Parkinson’s alone."