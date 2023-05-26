Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne Borough Council put up sign on road to encourage residents not to litter

Eastbourne Borough Council have put up a sign on a road in the town to encourage residents not to litter.
By Sam Pole
Published 26th May 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 12:17 BST

The new sign has been placed on Golden Jubilee in the town following a recent litter pick by the council alongside members of Wealden District Council’s waste team.

In a statement, Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Following last week's thorough litter pick of Golden Jubilee Way, we've put up this sign to remind people there there's never an excuse to litter.“Our thanks as ever to the many wonderful volunteer litter pickers across Eastbourne and the wider area who help us keep our lovely corner of Sussex clean and tidy,”

Following the post on social media, resident Keith Tutt said: “I noticed these roadside signs a few weeks ago travelling back to Eastbourne along the A27 near Lewes. The tidied verges looked amazing and I know there has been a lot of local campaigning to get these roadsides tidier. Glad it’s pushing into Eastbourne now.”

Eastbourne Borough Council have put up a sign on a road in the town to encourage residents not to litter.
