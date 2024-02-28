Eastbourne Borough Council secures ‘new headquarters’ for Defiant Sports

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Defiant Sports is a community interest company that works to facilitate greater sporting inclusivity and opportunities.

Speaking at Full Council on Wednesay, February 28, Councillor Stephen Holt has agreed a 25-year lease with Loretta Lock, Managing Director of Defiant Sports, that will see Defiant make use of a building and sports court.

The council has also confirmed the use of Fisherman’s Green tennis courts for coaching as well as ongoing support for Defiant Sports.

Councillor Holt said: “This announcement is the culmination of a lot of hard work and regular meetings and discussions with Loretta and council officers. I thank them for their constructive and helpful contributions to this process.

“I’m obviously delighted that we have managed to find a location that has a long history of community sport development in Eastbourne and I’ve no doubt that Defiant Sports will build on that legacy.

“The certainty of a new headquarters for Defiant Sports will also allow them to access other funding pots as they establish themselves at the Archery.”

Council officers are also helping Loretta and her team to navigate the planning process with a view to the creation of an indoor sports facility.