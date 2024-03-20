Eastbourne Borough Council secures £300,000 to decarbonise homes
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund invited applications from councils for grant funding to help the council meet its 2030 carbon neutral target.
The funding, which will be matched by the council, follows an in-depth study by council officers that looked at the most realistic decarbonisation solutions, such as retrofitting eligible council homes to improve their energy performance.
Councillor Jim Murray, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said:
“This is fantastic news and a real boost to the work we are championing to achieve our 2030 carbon neutral target.
“There isn’t one silver bullet that will wipeout our carbon footprint, but there are so many simple things we can do that have a big impact.
“Our officers deserve great credit and thanks for the work they have done looking at our housing stock and analysing all the factors involved in delivering the most cost-effective home energy improvements.”
With the help of this grant funding, the council will reduce the carbon footprint of local council homes by implementing affordable retrofits, subject to their eligibility. By simply upgrading windows, doors and draughtproofing to the highest standards, a 20% reduction in energy use is possible.
Councillor Murray added:
“Aside from the benefits for the climate, fuel poverty is a massive issue and the work we undertake will save our tenants money in reduced energy bills.”