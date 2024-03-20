Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund invited applications from councils for grant funding to help the council meet its 2030 carbon neutral target.

The funding, which will be matched by the council, follows an in-depth study by council officers that looked at the most realistic decarbonisation solutions, such as retrofitting eligible council homes to improve their energy performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Jim Murray, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said:

Eastbourne Borough Council has secured over £300,000 to decarbonise 45 council homes in the town after successfully bidding for government funding, as part of a consortium bid with Lewes District Council.

“This is fantastic news and a real boost to the work we are championing to achieve our 2030 carbon neutral target.

“There isn’t one silver bullet that will wipeout our carbon footprint, but there are so many simple things we can do that have a big impact.

“Our officers deserve great credit and thanks for the work they have done looking at our housing stock and analysing all the factors involved in delivering the most cost-effective home energy improvements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the help of this grant funding, the council will reduce the carbon footprint of local council homes by implementing affordable retrofits, subject to their eligibility. By simply upgrading windows, doors and draughtproofing to the highest standards, a 20% reduction in energy use is possible.

Councillor Murray added: