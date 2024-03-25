Eastbourne Borough councillor welcomes 'vital funding' for Old Town Youth Club
A bid made by Councillor Peter Diplock and St Elisabeth’s Church to the Eastbourne Community Safety Partnership, has secured £8,000 for the running of a youth club and the appointment of an engagement officer.
Councillor Diplock said: “Old Town is a great place to live, but we also have some of the most deprived areas in Eastbourne.
“There are lots of great clubs and activities for youngsters, but much less for older children.
"This vital funding will allow for more targeted activities and for a dedicated youth worker to connect with and support our young people.”
Councillor Diplock also thanked St Elisabeth’s Church for their contribution to services in Old Town.“Like many of our churches, charities and voluntary groups, St Elisabeth’s play an active and leading role in our community, helping to make Old Town an even better place to be.”