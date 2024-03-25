Eastbourne Borough councillor welcomes 'vital funding' for Old Town Youth Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bid made by Councillor Peter Diplock and St Elisabeth’s Church to the Eastbourne Community Safety Partnership, has secured £8,000 for the running of a youth club and the appointment of an engagement officer.

Councillor Diplock said: “Old Town is a great place to live, but we also have some of the most deprived areas in Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There are lots of great clubs and activities for youngsters, but much less for older children.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing and planning Councillor Peter Diplock. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council/Edward Reeves Photography

"This vital funding will allow for more targeted activities and for a dedicated youth worker to connect with and support our young people.”