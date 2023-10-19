Eastbourne Borough councillors support local schemes from Devolved Budget
Upperton councillors approved a £510 application from Rooted Community Food to help run sessions for children to learn gardening skills at its allotment as well as £500 to the JPK Project to develop a garden for people with learning difficulties.
Councillors also approved £250 to Holding Space which supports children and young people who are struggling with their mental health; as well as £200 to the voluntary group, Friends of Ocklynge Cemetery.
Old Town councillors also agreed a further £100 for Friends of Ocklynge Cemetery, which helps maintain the cemetery and provide historical information.
Meanwhile, Devonshire ward councillors supported the community fridge at Seaside Hub with a £400 grant and Hampden Park councillors provided £200 towards an art exhibition at St Mary’s Church in Decoy Drive.