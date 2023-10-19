Eastbourne Borough councillors support local schemes from Devolved Budget

Community projects and charities have benefited from hundreds of pounds in grants from Eastbourne Borough Council’s Devolved Budget scheme last month, Eastbourne Borough Council have reported.

Upperton councillors approved a £510 application from Rooted Community Food to help run sessions for children to learn gardening skills at its allotment as well as £500 to the JPK Project to develop a garden for people with learning difficulties.

Councillors also approved £250 to Holding Space which supports children and young people who are struggling with their mental health; as well as £200 to the voluntary group, Friends of Ocklynge Cemetery.

Old Town councillors also agreed a further £100 for Friends of Ocklynge Cemetery, which helps maintain the cemetery and provide historical information.

