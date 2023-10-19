BREAKING
Eastbourne Borough councillors support local schemes from Devolved Budget

Community projects and charities have benefited from hundreds of pounds in grants from Eastbourne Borough Council’s Devolved Budget scheme last month, Eastbourne Borough Council have reported.
By Sam Pole
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 10:35 BST
Upperton councillors approved a £510 application from Rooted Community Food to help run sessions for children to learn gardening skills at its allotment as well as £500 to the JPK Project to develop a garden for people with learning difficulties.

Councillors also approved £250 to Holding Space which supports children and young people who are struggling with their mental health; as well as £200 to the voluntary group, Friends of Ocklynge Cemetery.

Old Town councillors also agreed a further £100 for Friends of Ocklynge Cemetery, which helps maintain the cemetery and provide historical information.

Community projects and charities have benefited from hundreds of pounds in grants from Eastbourne Borough Council’s Devolved Budget scheme last month, Eastbourne Borough Council have reported. Picture: Eastbourne Borough CouncilCommunity projects and charities have benefited from hundreds of pounds in grants from Eastbourne Borough Council’s Devolved Budget scheme last month, Eastbourne Borough Council have reported. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council
Meanwhile, Devonshire ward councillors supported the community fridge at Seaside Hub with a £400 grant and Hampden Park councillors provided £200 towards an art exhibition at St Mary’s Church in Decoy Drive.

