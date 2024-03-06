The 12-year-old was airlifted to hospital on Sunday (March 3) having sustained ‘serious injuries’ in the fall. He suffered a cracked rib, back injuries and a laceration to his hand, but is thankfully set to be discharged from hospital this week.

The boy’s dad, who has asked that his child remain anonymous, described the moment he saw his son being carried out the abandoned building as ‘terrifying’.

He said: “When I saw him being carried out, I thought he was dead, to be honest. I thought he was gone.

“He’s gotten off very lightly. The doctors said they’ve had kids that have fallen half the distance he did and they’ve got brain damage.

"He’s very, very lucky.”

In the days following the incident, children have again been spotted inside the building. The boy’s father said it is ‘disgusting’ that the former department store still hasn’t been made secure.

“After seeing the condition my son was in and how lucky he was to get away with that - others might not be so lucky,” he said.

“I’ve just been sent a video of kids going in there to grab his stuff. It’s not even 48 hours after the incident and kids are still going in.”

Following the incident, Sussex Police have said public safety is ‘of paramount importance’ to the force.

However, resident Rachel Marie Thumwood said concerns over the abandoned building being used as a playground had been raised as far back as Christmas.

After spotting children inside the building, she reported the incident to a patrolling police officer who said he would pass on her concerns.

She said: “I feel now I maybe should have stamped my feet more.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Sussex Police are working closely with local partners to secure the former Debenhams site in Terminus Road, Eastbourne.

“Neighbouring businesses are installing security gates and fencing, and carrying out building work to prevent access to the building.”

“If you have any concerns, report online or via 101.”

