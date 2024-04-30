Eastbourne branch for Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain raise close to £500

The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, Eastbourne Branch were out in the town centre to help raise money for people suffering during the war against Russia as well as to mark 38 years since the Chernobyl Tragedy.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 30th Apr 2024, 13:13 BST
On Saturday, April 27 members of the Eastbourne branch of the Association of Ukrainians were placed in the middle of the town centre to help raise money.

The members of the branch were also out commemorating the anniversary of the Chernobyl Tragedy.

The Chernobyl Tragedy began on April 26,1986 with the explosion of the No. 4 reactor of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, near the city of Pripyat and is considered the worst nuclear disaster in history.

Association of Ukranians in Great Britain, Eastbourne Branch (Photo by Jon Rigby)Association of Ukranians in Great Britain, Eastbourne Branch (Photo by Jon Rigby)
Association of Ukranians in Great Britain, Eastbourne Branch (Photo by Jon Rigby)

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Association of Ukrainians said: “The Association of Ukrainians would like to thank all people who support us during this difficult period for our country.

“Last Saturday we were standing at the centre of Eastbourne to bring attention to the war Russia against Ukraine and to mark 38 years since the Chernobyl Tragedy.

“We must remember the biggest catastrophe and stop Russia from repeating it.

“Russia has invaded Ukraine and currently occupies the active Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station.

Association of Ukranians in Great Britain, Eastbourne Branch (Photo by Jon Rigby)Association of Ukranians in Great Britain, Eastbourne Branch (Photo by Jon Rigby)
Association of Ukranians in Great Britain, Eastbourne Branch (Photo by Jon Rigby)

“If Russia damages the nuclear power station even by accident, the whole of Europe will remain inhabitable.

“Thankfully to all Eastbournians, we’ve raised £454.60 and this money will save lives thankfully to all of you.

“Ukraine stands for peace. Please, help us save lives as we are the shield for the whole of Europe against evil.”

