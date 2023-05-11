Eastbourne, Brighton and Worthing have the smallest carbon footprint in the UK, new study reveals

The study, conducted by the team at energy advice company Utility Bidder, analysed a range of factors to complete the study including: CO2 emissions, environmental expenditure, area cleanliness, park quality, ‘Britain in Bloom’ groups & ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ groups per 100,000 residents, and finally the number of recycling-related searches per 100,000 residents,

Although they were each somewhere in the middle of the list when it comes to overall cleanliness, Brighton, Eastbourne and Worthing stood out when it came to the size of their carbon footprints. Eastbourne came in at the top of the list, emitting 263 kilotons (kt) of carbon, which works out as 2.5kt per capita. They were followed closely by Worthing, which emits 281.6kt of carbon, with 2.5kt per capita. Brighton, meanwhile, took third place with 749.6kt of carbon emitted across the city, or 2.6kt per capita.

In the full research, County Durham was declared the cleanest area in the country, with a final ‘cleanliness score’ of 7.84/10. The county was found to spend more than any other – £20.4 billion per 100,000 residents – on environmental services. Warwick and Harrogate earned perfect scores when it came to the quality of their green parks and spaces and, with 831 Google searches per 100,000 residents, Swansea has been declared the most proactive area when it comes to recycling.

File: Eastbourne seafront