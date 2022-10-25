Around 40 women took part in the sell-out ‘Burlesque Revolution’ show on Saturday (October 22) at the Royal Hippodrome and £7,000 was raised for ‘You Raise Me Up’ (YRMU) - a local charity that helps support those who have suffered the loss of someone special.

It was all organised by BodiBlossom, a burlesque group that runs body confidence and self love courses. The group has done shows like this before but this was the biggest so far. A member of the group lost her daughter a few years ago and was supported by YRMU. The show got some shout outs on BBC radio including by Zoe Ball and Dermot O’Leary.

Owner of BodiBlossom Kirsty Davies performed in the show despite being seven months pregnant. She said: “I can’t begin to tell you how proud I am of all the ladies involved in the show, we started rehearsals six months ago and watching their confidence grow week by week, then seeing them on that stage has been a true honour.

“They’ve had their highs and lows, but everyone has been so supportive of one another. Dancing on stage with them at nearly seven months pregnant was amazing! We have certainly built friendships for life and I can’t wait to put on another show next year. We always welcome other ladies too, so if you’re ready to get out of your comfort zone and build your confidence then please get in touch!"

Rachel Slide said she joined the group due to low self confidence. She said: “The amount of progression I’ve made, and seen the other ladies make, is just truly amazing. I’ve gone from picking out every flaw, to embracing them all and it’s all thanks to Kirsty Davies and BodiBlossom. It’s been an experience I’ll never forget, and I’ve truly made friends for life. I’ve never felt so beautiful, sexy and loved. I can’t wait for the next show and to raise more money for some incredible charities.”

Charley Mockford said: "I never thought I would enjoy burlesque as much as I do, much less take to a stage to perform in front of over 400 people! I felt confident, sexy and my self esteem has rocketed! To raise so much money for the charity ‘You Raise Me Up’ was just amazing!”

Emma Goodsell has recently lost her mum and had to get through her dad having two strokes as well as her own health issues, all while trying to keep the family farm going. She said: “I felt down. I’ve also had issues with my body for years (never happy with how it looks). This has given me confidence. The burlesque has given me joy, happiness and I’ve met the most amazing people. The show was my diamond in the rough. Amazing experience ,and yes I’m looking forward to doing another one!”

Toni Clements wanted to do something for herself. She said: "I love being a mum and a wife but I was desperately searching for something I could do for me. I came across the burlesque classes on Facebook and very nervously turned up to my first class - I loved it and I’ve never looked back. This experience has given me a new lease of life, it’s so uplifting and positive and I’ve met so many amazing women. Being part of the show and raising money for charity was incredible and has just left me wanting more!”

All photos by David Bartholomew

