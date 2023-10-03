BREAKING
Residents at an Eastbourne care home had quite a surprise on Friday afternoon when they saw a multi-coloured bouncy castle in their back garden.
By Sam Pole
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:47 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:48 BST
Alex Leftley, lead activities coordinator at Mortain Place, came up with the idea of arranging a bouncy castle from local company Defiant Sports and after many risk assessments they put their plan into action.

The sun was shining, and staff and carers assisted many residents who wanted a go, onto the bouncy castle using a slide sheet and gently bounced them, many of them it being their first time on one.

Julia Farmer, 83, who has been a resident at the home for less than a year, said: “I enjoyed it very much, I have never been on a bouncy castle before.”

Residents at an Eastbourne care home had quite a surprise on Friday afternoon when they saw a multi-coloured bouncy castle in their back garden. Picture: Mortain PlaceResidents at an Eastbourne care home had quite a surprise on Friday afternoon when they saw a multi-coloured bouncy castle in their back garden. Picture: Mortain Place
Catherine Brewster, General Manager, said “It was so lovely to see pure joy on the residents faces, and I was so pleased to see so many of them having fun. Sometimes you have to think outside the box”

