Eastbourne CBD shop owner to call in medium following creepy 'ghost' video

An Eastbourne CBD shop owner said he is thinking about calling in a medium after capturing a spooky moment on CCTV.

Thomas Meredith from 533 CBD in Seaside said the incident happened on Wednesday, January 25.

The NHS says CBD (cannabidiol) is a chemical substance found in cannabis that has medical benefits.

The video, which was was posted on a ghost hunting page, shows the 36-year-old cleaning his shop when a can falls from the top of a fridge in a way that looks like someone has pushed it off.

Eastbourne shop owner Thomas Meredith with his dog

Mr Meredith said it is not the first time something creepy has happened in his shop.

He added: “We have been here four years now and it seems to happen once or twice a year. Things move or fall off the shelves.”

He said he has tried shaking the fridge, jumping up and down in front it and getting someone to run down the stairs above it but can’t get the can to move or fall like it did in the video.

He added: “Things have just really looked like they have been pushed off with force.

Thomas Meredith in his Eastbourne shop moments before the can fell

“I am not sure if I believe in that stuff [ghosts] but there is some type of energy or something happening I cannot explain.

“It looks like it has been pushed from the top. If it was vibrations from the road everything would have fallen or would have moved.”

Following the incident Mr Meredith said he had to leave the shop.

He explained: “I just left the shop and walked out and stood outside and called my friend saying it happened again.

“I feel good in the shop, there is no bad energy. It just gives me the creeps.

“I am one of those people that unless I see it I won’t believe it. Even now I haven’t seen something.

“I am trying to get someone in here to look, a medium or something, but I am very sceptical.”

Online people have pointed out that Mr Meredith’s dog looks up at the fridge before the can falls, according to the owner.