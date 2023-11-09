Eastbourne charity celebrates its volunteers
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event celebrated and thanked volunteers in East Sussex who have undertaken roles with Care for the Carers over the last year, helping the organisation to support over 10,000 carers each year.
Carers look after someone who couldn’t manage without their help. It could be a friend, family member or neighbour who due to illness, disability, a mental health problem or an addiction could not cope without their support.
Having a well-supported volunteer team is crucial to the work of charities such as Care for the Carers. Without the time offered by volunteers some services wouldn’t exist.
The Carers in Touch project is an example of a service run entirely by volunteers who regularly phone carers for a social chat and a check in. During these calls volunteers often identify carers who need additional support or are at crises; arranging appointment with Carer Support Worker who can provide advice and seek further support for the carer as needed.
With volunteers as part of the Care for the Carers team a larger number of carers can be reached and supported.
Care for the Carers’ Chief Executive, Jennifer Twist, said of the event: “It was an important celebration of the phenomenal impact that our dedicated team of volunteers helps us to achieve.”
At the event, volunteers from various roles had the chance to meet, discuss their work and plan for the future.
This year we were joined by volunteer counsellors, Carers’ Wellbeing Group hosts, Carers in Touch callers and volunteers helping at activities for young carers. We are grateful for their warm words of support.
If you would like to join the team and take on a rewarding role, please contact Care for the Carers by calling 01323 738 390 or visit the website www.cftc.org.uk