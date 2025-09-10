Eastbourne charity ‘determined to weather challenges’ after repeated flooding damages gym

Be…Gymnastics, a charity based on the Highfield Industrial Estate in Eastbourne, has experienced repeated damage to equipment and facilities after even short periods of heavy rain.

Head Coach of Be…Gymnastics Beth Winter said that the repeated flooding had, on occasion, caused the gym to temporarily close.

Beth said: “This is an ongoing issue that has caused disruption to our classes on several occasions. Despite our efforts to resolve the problem, including engaging private contractors to improve the premises, flooding continues to affect our operations.

"Our club teaches many young children each week, and for safety reasons, we have had to temporarily close at times.

"Insurance no longer covers these incidents, so we rely heavily on the support and generosity of our staff and members.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has helped us continue our work during these challenging times.

“For many of our students, gymnastics is the highlight of their week.

"We are determined to weather these challenges and continue running the club for our community.”

As a non-profit offering gymnastics lessons for all ages, Beth stated that Be…Gymnastics is now exploring legal avenues to protect the club and ensure the safety of its members.

While these challenges impact plans for new equipment, training, and gymnast opportunities, the team remains committed to providing a safe, supportive, and enjoyable environment for children and adults, Beth added.

