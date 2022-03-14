Eastbourne charity extends support to women from Ukraine

WayfinderWoman Trust, a female-run volunteer-led charity, has announced that every Monday at 10.30am-12.30pm it is extending the support available at its drop-in advice centre to any women from Ukraine who are worried about their families or friends and who want to come together in a supportive environment to talk.

Founder Laura Murphy said, “It’s difficult to have those sorts of conversations in a public area such as a coffee shop and we wanted to do something quickly to help those already here. Our hub is the ideal place to run a coffee morning for women.

“They can come to a safe space, we’ll provide tea and coffee, and they can talk with each other about any worries or concerns they have. If our volunteers can help them in any other way, they will.”

Eastbourne charity extends support to Ukraine women (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) SUS-220314-181651001

WayfinderWoman is keen to work with any other organisation who are offering support to refugees.

Laura said, “We don’t want to duplicate what other people are doing and we want to hear from the women what they need, or what those who are able to come to the UK would need, so we can plan for the longer term.”

The advice centre/hub: Suite 1, Highlight House, 8 St Leonards Rd, Eastbourne BN21 3UH.