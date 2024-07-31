Eastbourne charity-funded organisation hold official opening for new garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Eastbourne charity-funded organisation has held an official opening for a new garden at Gow Lodge.

On Friday, July 6, the tenants of the JPK Sussex Project - Gow Lodge- supported living flats, held the official opening of new garden.

The JPK Project is a charity-funded organization that provides social care and a variety of services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Trustees and Tenants invited their families and donors to refreshments and a barbecue.

On Friday, July 6, the tenants of the JPK Sussex Project - Gow Lodge- supported living flats, held the official opening of a new garden. Picture: JPK Project

Cllr John Pritchett, BEM, Chairman to Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council and Cllr Fran Pritchett, kindly attended this event and John formally opened the garden.

At the same time, the tenants ‘welcomed’ their new Citroen Berlingo Flair Electric car.

Three of the tenants had prepared speeches who thanked the Trustees and all who had supported this endeavour, for their ‘new home’, garden and car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Father Kevin, from Our Lady of Ransom, Eastbourne, kindly ‘blessed’ all the new facilities, for those that had a found a new home for their future lives together and the dedicated caring staff.

Jill Parker MBE, Chairman and Project Leader to the Trustees said: “We are extremely grateful to all those that have so generously supported the JPK, over so many years, whilst we fundraised for our Supported Living Centre Flats, the furniture and equipment and finally the Garden and the new Citroen Berlingo Flair Electric Car.