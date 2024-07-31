Eastbourne charity-funded organisation hold official opening for new garden
On Friday, July 6, the tenants of the JPK Sussex Project - Gow Lodge- supported living flats, held the official opening of new garden.
The JPK Project is a charity-funded organization that provides social care and a variety of services.
The Trustees and Tenants invited their families and donors to refreshments and a barbecue.
Cllr John Pritchett, BEM, Chairman to Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council and Cllr Fran Pritchett, kindly attended this event and John formally opened the garden.
At the same time, the tenants ‘welcomed’ their new Citroen Berlingo Flair Electric car.
Three of the tenants had prepared speeches who thanked the Trustees and all who had supported this endeavour, for their ‘new home’, garden and car.
Father Kevin, from Our Lady of Ransom, Eastbourne, kindly ‘blessed’ all the new facilities, for those that had a found a new home for their future lives together and the dedicated caring staff.
Jill Parker MBE, Chairman and Project Leader to the Trustees said: “We are extremely grateful to all those that have so generously supported the JPK, over so many years, whilst we fundraised for our Supported Living Centre Flats, the furniture and equipment and finally the Garden and the new Citroen Berlingo Flair Electric Car.
"We thank Wilmoths for their generous support and assistance. It has not been easy, but we are now delighted to see and experience a very happy ‘homely’ environment, with the building of friendships under the care management of MyPesp”.
