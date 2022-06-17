Eastbourne charity golf day raises around £10k for St Wilfrid's Hospice

Andrew Burrell and Sarah Marsh, St Wilfrids, Dean Lynch and James Hutson, Orbital Roofing, Jayne Wilding, Willingdon Golf Club. Photo: SRB Images

Orbital Roofing organised the fundraiser, which took place on Friday June 10.

A number of local businesses took part on the day and the competition was won by the team form Vision Aerials.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The other teams who took part and/or sponsored a hole were from French and Thorley, Eastbourne Feastival, Eastbourne Property Shop, Joe Young Plastering, Golf Base, SIG Roofing, Owen Contractors, Independent Roofing, MPF Scaffolding, GP Plumbing, Plummer Parsons, KB Glass, Eastbourne Fire Station, Represented Talent, Bexhill Electrical, Spencers Aerials, Lightning Fibre, CJL Construction, Monk Electrical and Payment Pros.

Eastbourne pantomime star and comedian Tucker took part in the day and also led the entertainment in the evening, which included him running the auction where lots included hotel stays, meals, sporting signed memorabilia and golf lessons.

Lots were donated by Long Man Brewery, The Wingrove Alfriston, Eastbourne Theatres, Inner Beauty, Two Bulls Steakhouse, The Royal Eastbourne, Eastbourne Feastival, The View Hotel, The Grand Hotel, W Bruford and Willingdon Golf Club.