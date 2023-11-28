A Willingdon charity, which aims at helping adults with learning disabilities, is set to celebrate a major milestone in the upcoming year.

Chalk Farm LDC, located at Chalk Farm Hotel in Willingdon, gives adults with learning disabilities and/or autism the opportunity to receive training within a realistic working environment.

The charity’s students can learn skills in hospitality, including housekeeping, customer service and food prep, and horticulture, which includes how to maintain gardens and grow fruits and vegetables.

Students also learn valuable life skills during their time at the charity and are encouraged to work independently or in teams.

Chalk Farm Hotel LDC has been running for nearly 30 years with it’s official birthday being August 4, 2024 and is set to host a big ‘birthday party’ to celebrate the milestone. Picture: Chalk Farm LDC

Shanice Dolan, Head of Fundraising for the charity, said: “The aim for our students is that they can go out and gain a career, however we truly believe that everyone works at their own pace, so we have no age or time limits on our programme.

"Many students have gone out to work in places like care homes, hotel chains, garden centres, charity shops and more. Some students prefer the comfort of staying with us, and that's fine.

The charity has been setting its students up for success for nearly three decades and is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary on August 4, 2024.

Shanice added: “The charity has adapted and grown in the last 30 years, especially during the times of the pandemic, but the goal has always stayed the same.”

“Next year is our 30th birthday and we are planning to celebrate all year long with approximately ten fundraisers, including our big birthday party in August.

In addition to its work to support adults with learning disabilities, the charity also hosts a range of events which are designed for all to enjoy.

Shanice continued: “We host as many fundraisers as possible at the hotel, not only to raise vital funds for the charity but to also create a welcoming community.

“Events such as fayres, garden parties, wellness evenings, kids events, discos designed for adults with learning disabilities and more. We host stalls for all ages. Gifts, raffles, games, prizes and more."