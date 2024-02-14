Eastbourne charity worker to trek Mount Everest to help raise funds for cause

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sonia Holman from the Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team will be trekking up Mount Everest this year to raise funds the popular charity.

The trip will take ten days to hike over 17,000 feet to base camp.

Sonia said: “In the UK 125 people die every week by suicide.

“We need to talk about suicide more openly so we can understand it, break the stigma surrounding it and save more lives.

“So, September 24, we will be hiking to Mount Everest base camp in aid of Beachy Head Chaplaincy and MIND.

“Both charities are open 24/7, 365 days a year to support those in need.”

So far, Sonia’s fundraiser has raised £885 from a total of £1,000 of supporters.

The Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team is a search and rescue, crisis intervention charity that seeks to save lives from suicide near Eastbourne. Its trained Chaplains are available daily to reach out and offer support and hope to anyone who is suicidal or in distress.

MIND is a mental health charity in England and Wales and was founded in 1946 as the National Association for Mental Health (NAMH).