Eastbourne Christmas Market cancelled following heavy rain
The Christmas Market in Eastbourne was cancelled over the weekend following heavy rain in the town.
The market was closed on Saturday, December 9, by Your Eastbourne BID following high forecasted winds and heavy rain ahead of the event.
A spokesperson for Your Eastbourne BID said: “Unfortunately we’ve had to take the decision to cancel the festive market on (Saturday 9th Dec) due to the high forecasted winds.”
The market did return on Sunday, with a world record attempt for most people dressed as an angel.