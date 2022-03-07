Eastbourne church to refurbish hall after major funding boost

St Wilfrid’s Church, situated on Broad Road in Lower Willingdon, has been granted the £49,358.00 funding boost from SUEZ Communities Trust.

The hall will be closed from March 28 until the end of May, though the rest of the church will remain open.

Reverend James Vine said, “Getting this funding from SUEZ Communities Trust has enabled us to get this part of the refurbishment project completed, using our contractor, Rushbridges from Hailsham. This has taken years of raising funds by the Hall committee.

“I am pleased that Reverend Merriel Woodward is there to work with me in Pevensey Bay to be able to encourage residents to use the church and the hall, which will provide a highly valued community venue for years to come.

“Our new Fairs on every second Saturday of the month, will resume after the hall has reopened following the building works in June.“

It will be the first major refurbishment of the hall since it was built in 1969.