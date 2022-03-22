Eastbourne cleaner jailed after repeatedly accessing indecent images of children

Police said Ludovit Gerhat, 34, of Blackwater Road, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on March 4, having pleaded guilty to breaching his registered sex offender requirements.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “He will now also remain a registered sex offender for a further ten years and will continue to be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), severely restricting his access to digital communications devices and to children for the same further period.

“Gerhat had been convicted in August 2021 of possessing indecent images of children and had been given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.”

Ludovit Gerhat of Blackwater Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220322-160511001

As part of his registration requirements Gerhat had to make any digital communication devices accessible to police via monitoring software, and later that year officers detected attempts to wipe material from his devices, according to police.

Officers said on inspection they found he had accessed more than 200 videos and 100 other indecent images of children from the internet, including some in the most serious categories.