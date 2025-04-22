Eastbourne Coastguard rescue dog which fell from 200 foot cliff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coastguard teams from Eastbourne helped rescue a dog which had fallen from a 200 foot cliff.

Teams from both Eastbourne and Birling Gap Coastguard were called to Cow Gap on Friday, April 18 to help rescue the dog that had fallen from the cliff face.

Using a harness, crews were able to successfully reunite the dog with its owner, with the canine only suffering from minor injuries.

Following the incident, Eastbourne Coastguard urged residents to keep their dogs safe when walking near the edges of cliffs.

Teams from both Eastbourne and Birling Gap Coastguard were called to Cow Gap on Friday, April 18 to help rescue the dog that had fallen from the cliff face. Picture: Eastbourne Coastguard

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: “Please keep dogs safe near cliff edges by keeping them on a lead and staying vigilant.

“In a coastal emergency please dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council said: “As the weather improves and visitor numbers to the area increase, the county council is reminding people of the risks the spectacular but unstable cliffs can pose, as well as the dangers to beach walkers who risk getting cut off by the tide.

“The iconic white cliffs are very popular with visitors but they are extremely unstable and can give way at any time with no warning.

“Each year thousands of tonnes of chalk fall from the cliffs and despite the dangers, visitors regularly stand too close to the edge of the cliffs, or walk or sit at the cliff base when on the beach.”

Councillor Claire Dowling, cabinet member at East Sussex County Council, added: “The cliffs contain many overhangs and cracks that visitors may not be able to see, as illustrated recently by a large crack in the chalk cliff near Belle Tout lighthouse.

“The cliffs, while beautiful, are extremely unstable and huge quantities of chalk can fall at any time with absolutely no warning.

“We want people to enjoy visiting the stunning East Sussex coast but to do so safely and urge them to stay back from the cliff edges and bases."