Eastbourne College celebrates top honours from Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex

Eastbourne College is celebrating two top honours from the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, including a Year 13 pupil being appointed as the Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for East Sussex in the Combined Cadet Force.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cadet Warrant Officer First Class (WO1) Alexander Davies, 17, was chosen by Andrew Blackman CStJ, Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, for his outstanding contribution to his unit.

One of the highest achievements in the cadet forces, the Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet is the aide and representative to the British royal family and the Lord Lieutenant, with cadets chosen every year from the regional cadet forces, and occasionally from the CCF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander said: “It is a great honour to be awarded this position. I’m thankful to my teachers and supporters at Eastbourne College and excited to support the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex in the year ahead.”

Eastbourne College is celebrating two top honours from the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, including a Year 13 pupil being appointed as the Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for East Sussex in the Combined Cadet Force.

The College is also celebrating as Captain Phil Martin, Officer Commanding the Army Section and B Company for Year 10, has been awarded a Lord Lieutenant’s Meritorious Service Award for his exemplary contribution to the CCF movement.

Captain Martin has served as an adult volunteer in the CCF for more than 20 years, including various appointments at Eastbourne College. He is responsible for delivering a high standard and inspirational programme, while providing counsel to more junior and less experienced adult volunteers.

Captain Martin said: “As a volunteer in the CCF for many years, it is a great pleasure to receive this award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eastbourne College’s Combined Cadet Force is close to my heart and I am so proud of the pupils we have had come through this programme and all the volunteers we have worked with.”

Anthony Lamb, deputy head of co-curricular at Eastbourne College, said: “We are extremely proud of Cadet WO1 Alexander Davies and Captain Phil Martin, both of whom exemplify the resourcefulness and determination of Eastbourne College’s Cadet Force.