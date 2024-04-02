Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lawn Tennis Associations’ (LTA) Winter Schools competition saw schools across the UK competing across four regions, with Eastbourne College becoming one of four winning teams nationally.

The girls’ team beat Peter Symonds College (Winchester) in a 5-1 semi-final match before defeating Hills Road College (Cambridge) 6-0 in the final at the tournament, held at the Sutton Tennis Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eastbourne College girls’ senior tennis team, which includes Year 13 pupils Becky Fisher, Lola Dutton, Annabel McKenna and Selena Braithwaite and Year 12 pupils Daisy Barrow and Emma Grantham, are the second team from the school to bring home the Winter LTA Schools title, following a previous win in 2020.

Eastbourne College brought home their first big tennis title of the year after the girls’ senior team were crowned champions for the South East at a major UK tournament.

Simon Gent, Head of Tennis, said: “This is a fine achievement from an excellent team of dedicated and ambitious young players who are well coached at Eastbourne College and improving all the time.

“They are looking forward to the summer term school tournaments now and are aiming to qualify for the finals of the main National Schools event, hoping to better the 6th place finish they achieved last year.”

As well as training for the LTA Schools National Championships in Nottingham in June - the biggest schools tennis tournament of the year – the team at Eastbourne College have lots to look forward to in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Becky Fisher and Annabel McKenna are planning to head to universities in the USA later this year, where they will play tennis alongside their academic studies – following in the footsteps of 12 other former pupils who are already studying and playing tennis at US universities.