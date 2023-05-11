Eastbourne College pupil wins prestigious Royal Opera House prize

Eastbourne College pupil Isaac Lee with his winning design

The competition, which is aimed at the next generation of aspiring designers and makers, asked entrants to follow a brief for The Magic Flute. Isaac’s costume was designed for The Queen of the Night and was inspired by the Baroque period, with a focus on celebrating the agelessness of Mozart’s masterpiece.

“I explored the timelessness of the opera by placing it in the 16th-century Baroque era,” said Isaac. “The period is reflected in the exaggerated and flamboyant design. I was also inspired to research wider Baroque fashion and references, including those by designer Gianni Versace who used them extensively in his pieces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isaac co-won the Secondary Costume Category, which he hopes will further his ambition to become a fashion designer when he finishes his education. He said: “I was really shocked when I heard the results as this competition meant so much to me. I believe it could be the first big step towards my future career.”

The Royal Opera Design Challenge gives students an insight into designing for opera as a professional. All entrants must show a clear knowledge of opera as an art and demonstrate how this informs their creative ideas – whether that’s set design, costume, hair, wigs, makeup or marketing.

Isaac demonstrated a 360-degree appreciation of opera production by referencing the set design in his final garment. He said: “The beadwork on the outer skirt of my costume was designed to symbolise a starry night sky and referenced one of the sets created.”

Zara Cosgrove, Head of Textiles at Eastbourne College, said: “This is the third year running we’ve had winners in the competition. Eastbourne College is actively involved with the Design Challenge as it improves pupils’ creative problem-solving skills and helps them to learn about the wonderful career opportunities available to them in the arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It offers them great exposure, too, as all the work is scrutinised by professional designers at the Royal Opera House. We’re so pleased for Isaac – he did really well to beat the stiff competition for this important award.”

The Design Challenge win comes on the back of a strong commitment to the arts at Eastbourne College. Last year the school was awarded the highly prestigious Platinum Artsmark Award, and is one of only 74 schools in the UK to hold it.

The Artsmark Award is the only creative quality standard for schools accredited by the Arts Council England. It supports schools in developing and celebrating arts and cultural education, putting creativity and wellbeing at the heart of the curriculum.

Isaac will be attending a winners’ event at the Royal Opera House on June 7, where his work will be exhibited in the Linbury Foyer, and he will have an opportunity to spend some time with the professionals. The exhibition will remain open from June 8 to 21.