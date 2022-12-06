Eastbourne company launches branch-wide World Cup penalty shoot-out for charity

An Eastbourne local builders merchants is holding a penalty shoot-out challenge for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Parker Building Suppliers, of Moy Avenue, is giving customers the chance to win a range of prizes including crates of beer, footballs, or World Cup merch. In return for a donation, customers can take on the penalty shoot-out challenge. Money raised will go to Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT).

Nick Needham, branch manager of Eastbourne’s Parker Building Supplies, said: “The aim is to have some World Cup footie fun while also raising funds for the TCT. Our customers have been great sports! They love the challenge and are keen to get involved. We’ve had a good number of ‘strikers’ give it a go – turns out builders are quite good footballers too! There’s still plenty more prizes up for grabs, so we’re hoping to raise a tidy sum for TCT.”

Parker Building Supplies, part of the Independent Builders Merchant Group, has been supporting the TCT for several years, raising in excess of £180,000 to date. Previous fundraising initiatives have included football tournaments, marathons, golf days, cycle challenges and even abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower.

Some of the local Parker Building Supplies team at the Eastbourne branch - L-R: John Rich-Spice, Nick Needham (branch manager), Paul Weatherby, Barry Upton

