Eastbourne consultant receives prestigious global award

Eastbourne based Consultant Urologist Mr Graham Watson has been awarded the highest accolade for global training. The award he received is the Albert Schweitzer International Teaching Award, which is only given to one doctor in the world each year.
By Sandra LewisContributor
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 16:43 BST
On 11 October 2023, while attending the World Congress of the Society of International Urologists being held in Istanbul, he was honoured for his decades of service in training doctors and surgeons in the complex procedures and techniques of surgery in the field of Urology, especially those of a non-invasive nature. Over the years, in addition to UK hospitals, he has visited numerous overseas hospitals situated in 15 African states, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Pakistan and other countries to impart his wealth of knowledge.

His wife, Carolne, who is accompanying him, said that it was an emotional moment for the whole family.

Bob Lewis, co-Chair of Sussex based charity Medi Tech Trust, said on behalf of their volunteers, “We are all immensely proud of fellow co-Chair Graham Watson. This high honour is so well deserved and we are extremely pleased that he has been professionally recognised for his dedication to global training.”