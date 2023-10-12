Eastbourne consultant receives prestigious global award

On 11 October 2023, while attending the World Congress of the Society of International Urologists being held in Istanbul, he was honoured for his decades of service in training doctors and surgeons in the complex procedures and techniques of surgery in the field of Urology, especially those of a non-invasive nature. Over the years, in addition to UK hospitals, he has visited numerous overseas hospitals situated in 15 African states, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Pakistan and other countries to impart his wealth of knowledge.