Eastbourne councillor welcomes £2 million funding to aid survivors of domestic abuse

This fund will allow domestic abuse survivors, who do not have the financial means to leave their abusers, to apply for a one-off payment of up to £500 for essential items such as groceries, nappies or support with new accommodation to help them and their children flee to safety.

For the first time, survivors will also be able to apply for a further one-off payment of up to £2,500 to help secure a sustainable independent future, such as putting down a deposit for rental accommodation.

This funding is delivered through referrals of services that have a specialist understanding of domestic abuse.

An Eastbourne Cabinet councillor has welcomed £2 million government funding for Women’s Aid to help survivors of domestic abuse flee and stay away from abusers. Picture: Jon Rigby

Councillor Peter Diplock, Cabinet Member for Housing and Planning, said: “I really welcome this funding which could be the lifeline that many domestic abuse survivors need to take their first steps to leave abusers, find a place of safety and start anew. This is recognition that survivors often have to leave home with very little money or possessions and need support with essential items.”

Councillor Diplock also reaffirmed the council’s commitment to help tackle domestic abuse as well as taking measures to stop the crime.