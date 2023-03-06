Eastbourne couple celebrates 60th anniversary after chance encounter

A couple who met under very unexpected circumstances in Eastbourne has celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary this month.

Michael and Brenda Goldsmith, of Walpole Walk, marked 60 years together on March 2.

The couple met when Brenda was 17 and Michael was 23 in 1961. She was in a coffee shop on a Saturday afternoon with a friend and saw Michael on a nearby table with his girlfriend at the time. Brenda told her friend she fancied him. Little did she know, Michael and his girlfriend broke up that same day.

Two weeks later Michael was on his motorbike and passed a girl he fancied. He pulled up and asked her on a date - that girl was Brenda. She said: “As soon as I saw his face I couldn’t believe it, how can that happen?”

The couple went for their first date on a Friday night and the rest is history.

They were married in 1963 in St Andrews Church, Seaside, as Michael’s late mother had been very well known in the church.

Brenda said: “We’d had a very bad winter with blizzards. There was snow around that day, it was freezing.”

Afterwards they headed to London for their honeymoon and due to Brenda’s father working for British Rail he put a ‘just married’ sign down the carriage. They went on to have two children and now have four grandchildren.

Looking back at their years together, Michael said: “It was hard to begin with money-wise but as time went on things got better.”

On Saturday (March 4) Michael and Brenda celebrated at The Ship Inn, Meads Street, with family.

Due to his time in the army as a guard of honour, Michael was hoping for a letter from the Queen. Brenda said: “Naturally Michael wanted the Queen, but it wasn’t to be. Her death came as a shock. It was very nice to get a card [from King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla] though.”

The couple have always had a budgie and now have Joey who comes out of his cage on an evening. Brenda said: “They’re great company. He talks, but he can be a pest when we’re playing cards as he likes to steal them. “

When asked how it feels to get to 60 years, Brenda said: “We’ve always got on, always had a laugh. We argue, but we always make sure you make up before going to sleep - don’t go to bed on an argument!

“We’ve always been there for each other. We just click. We take each day as it comes, we just look forward to the next one. I don’t know if we’ll get to 70, but who knows. You never know do you - why not?”

Michael said: “We’ll get another budgie! We’re a matched pair, as long as I do as I’m told. She’s a good’un.”

1 . Eastbourne couple celebrate 60th anniversary after chance encounter - Brenda and Michael Goldsmith Eastbourne couple celebrate 60th anniversary after chance encounter - Brenda and Michael Goldsmith Photo: - Photo Sales

2 . Eastbourne couple celebrate 60th anniversary after chance encounter - Brenda and Michael Goldsmith with their family - Photo: - Photo Sales

3 . Eastbourne couple celebrate 60th anniversary after chance encounter - Brenda and Michael Goldsmith on their wedding day - Photo: - Photo Sales

4 . Eastbourne couple celebrate 60th anniversary after chance encounter - Brenda and Michael Goldsmith Eastbourne couple celebrate 60th anniversary after chance encounter - Brenda and Michael Goldsmith Photo: - Photo Sales