Eastbourne couple have ‘very humbling and eye-opening’ experience in Uganda

A couple from Eastbourne went out to Uganda to during the February half term to continue the work of a loved one.

Simon and Jess Gisby, from Old Town, went out February 11-18 to continue the charitable legacy established by Jess’s aunt - Penny Mann. Over the last 20 years, Penny has supported children, schools and the Masindi community. Penny is now 82 so has ‘passed the baton’ to Jess and Simon.

Penny was teaching in Kabalega Primary School in Masindi when she became aware of projects that needed support. Over the years she’s been raising money in the UK to help the people of Masindi.

Jess said: “My husband and I went on this trip initially because we had never been to Africa and we had heard my aunt talk about Uganda so much that we were intrigued to see what it was like. We also wanted to support my aunt and we were aware that she might like to pass the baton so that hopefully some of her projects would continue.”

Jess and Simon visited three schools and got to meet the children supported by the funds Penny has raised. They also got to chat to teachers and the local professional football team – Booma FC. Simon, who works at Bede’s School, presented the school with sports shirts, footballs, and books - all donated from Bede’s.

Jess said: “We met four of the children who my aunt has most recently supported through school while we were in Uganda. They were ever so grateful for everything Pen has done to support them and they are now going to university.

“Kabalega Primary School school needs a new classroom block and this is the first project we are going to raise money for while we are in the UK. The classrooms do not provide enough space for the children and are overcrowded so they need more classroom space. In one school half the children didn’t have shoes, their uniforms were far too big for them and one of their two girls' toilet blocks had been condemned. However, their smiles were wonderful. It clearly showed us how you don’t need lots of material things to make us happy.”

Jess said the experience was ‘very humbling and eye-opening’.

The couple hope to return next February with their own children.

1 . Eastbourne couple have ‘very humbling and eye-opening’ experience in Uganda - Jess Gisby - Photo: - Photo Sales

2 . Eastbourne couple have ‘very humbling and eye-opening’ experience in Uganda - Penny Mann - Photo: - Photo Sales

3 . Eastbourne couple have ‘very humbling and eye-opening’ experience in Uganda - Simon Gisby - Photo: - Photo Sales

4 . Eastbourne couple have ‘very humbling and eye-opening’ experience in Uganda - Photo: - Photo Sales