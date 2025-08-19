Eastbourne Crematorium to open doors to community in upcoming open day

Eastbourne Crematorium is hosting an open day offering people an opportunity to tour behind the scenes and explore its grounds.

The event on Wednesday, September 10, is for anyone interested in the workings of the crematorium – whether curious about its services, planning for the future or supporting a loved one.

Members of the crematorium’s team will be on hand to answer questions and provide information, including details about direct cremations.

No booking is needed and visitors can drop in at any time between 11am and 3pm. Complimentary tea, coffee and cake will be available.

Councillor Candy Vaughan, Cabinet Member for Communities and Accessibility, said: “This is a great opportunity for people to learn more about the important services provided at Eastbourne Crematorium, as part of our ongoing efforts to foster understanding and transparency around end-of-life provisions.

"It’s a chance to ask any questions you may have and meet the compassionate team in a relaxed environment. I highly recommend anyone interested, or those who simply want to learn more, to come along and see for themselves."