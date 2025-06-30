Eastbourne darts business celebrates success after 'amazing' first year

An Eastbourne darts business has celebrated after an ‘amazing’ first year of business in the town.

Pharaoh Darts, a darts points manufacturer and supplier, is run by business partners Simon Stohart and Matt Horscroft, operating from a workshop in Saxby Close.

The business offers a wide variety of darts points, supplying some of the biggest players in the sport, including Fallon Sherrock MBE.

After beginning operating in 2024, Simon said that the first year of business has been ‘amazing’ with a second workshop set to open in Leeds.

Simon Stohart, Director at Pharaoh Darts. Picture: Pharaoh Darts

Simon said: “I am a semi professional darts player and play on the PDC, I got tired of paying over the odds for darts equipment, it’s a sport that should be affordable for all, especially with the growth in talent of the younger players now since Luke Litter’s arrival.

"The first year has been amazing, and we never expected this interest and to grow so quickly.

"We now work with the three biggest darts suppliers in the world and have a team of eight people covering everything from manufacturing, designing, packaging, barcoding all done in house.

"We’re now opening a second workshop in Leeds to help with the work load, and growing business as we have now supplied over 25,000 sets in our first year.

"We are an online business and do not have a physical shop but you can purchase locally form the Darts Den on South sSreet.